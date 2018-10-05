Paige Fires Back After Former WWE Star Says She Should Have Been Released For Private Video Leaks

Back in March of 2017, WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Paige was the victim of a cell phone hacking, following which various non-PG photos and videos were leaked featuring the former WWE Divas Champion.

The hacking took place during a particularly tumultuous year for Paige, as she had previously been dealing with a neck injury which later required surgery, and she had also been suspended by WWE twice for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. Paige was also involved in a very public engagement to former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, which ended back in late 2017.

In a new interview conducted for The Hannibal TV, former WWE star Sid Vicious addressed the Paige hacking and felt that WWE should have fired the current Smackdown Live GM once her personal videos and photos went public.

“After [the leaks], I wouldn’t have her on my show”, asserted Vicious, h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription. “I would’ve fired her immediately.”

Vicious added that he feels the way WWE handled the Paige situation is indicative of current business struggles for the pro wrestling juggernaut.

“When the business is down like it is, [WWE] will okay things like that, for when you think, ‘this is the time you don’t okay something like that.’ Usually, that says to me they’re having a hard time business-wise.”

Paige has since responded to Vicious’ comments, brushing them off with a GIF from “The Office”.

Paige has seemingly bounced back from the cell phone hacking, neck surgery, and an in-ring career-ending injury which took place back in December 2017, as she has returned to WWE leading the charge on Smackdown Live, collaborated on a new biopic with The Rock, and has returned to the cast of Total Divas for the show’s current season.

You can listen to the full interview with Sid Vicious in the above video player.