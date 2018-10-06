UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Fight Video, Photos & Instant Analysis

A very evenly-matched, closely-contested women’s flyweight bout kicked off the main card festivities tonight at UFC 229, with Michelle Waterson besting Felice Herrig via unanimous decision.

The Karate Hottie did most of her damage via her lightning quick kicks, peppering Herrig upstairs and well as her legs.

Herrig countered by trying to bully the smaller Waterson against the cage, without too much effect. And when Herrig did get Waterson down to the mat, the Jackson-Wink product blasted Herrig with slicing elbows from the bottom.

Waterson lands the head kick, then goes to the ground and lands some nice elbows!@KarateHottieMMA #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/V0riY8na3H — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

In the end, despite being outstruck in the first two rounds, Waterson wins a 30-26, 29-28, 30-27 decision in a fight that was far closer than that score speaks to.