Watch: Aaron Rodgers consoles, comforts Mason Crosby after abysmal game vs Lions

Packers kicker Mason Crosby picked a poor time to turn in one of the worst performances of his career, which he did in Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Lions.

Crosby missed four field goals, and an extra point as well, effectively killing a number of Packers drives, in which the team came away with no points. The team ended up losing the game 31-23, and it’s fair to question how they would’ve fared had Crosby made at least half his kicks.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played alongside Crosby for the majority of his career as a starter, and he made sure to go over and console his bro afterward, in what was the epitome of a “Broment.”

Aaron Rodgers consoling his teammate of 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/9zjlRCxIkD — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) October 7, 2018

Good on Rodgers for doing that, as football is a team game, with 53 players on the roster. Crosby missed some big kicks, but the Packers made plenty of mistakes as a team.