BREAKING: Rey Mysterio To Compete In Dream Match At ‘WWE Smackdown 1000’

WWE’s 1000th episode of SmackDown Live continues to build in hype and anticipation. Longtime fans that have followed the brand, as well as newer fans that appreciate what the program has to offer, are surely anxious to see the celebration.

Now there’s yet another reason to be excited. WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura. This will be Rey’s first match back since rejoining the company and it’s definitely a dream match for many WWE fans.

This match will be a World Cup qualifying bout, which is something new for WWE. The company will run qualifying matches on the air, culminating at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.

Rey’s return to WWE has been a long time coming. The former world champion was rumored to be back on the main roster at any point and speculation on his future was rampant online over the past several months. It seemed as though Mysterio would perhaps never come back to Vince McMahon’s company.

But now that he’s back, he’s hitting the ground running. This match is a great way to bring him in as it pairs two of the industry’s best against each other. It also brings many worlds clashing together, as the Mexican Luchador steps into the ring with Japan’s King of Strong Style.

On one side is Nakamura, who was one of the top guys in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’s an international star and the same is true of Rey, who has not only worked in WWE, but also for WCW and ECW as well.

Nakamura is the current WWE United States champion though this mach has not been announced as a title match. Rey’s comeback to WWE is sure to kick off on a high note. So it’s entirely possible that he will be the last man standing after this match.

SmackDown 1000 will also feature the reunion of Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton as Evolution. Many fans believe that The Rock will make an appearance on his namesake program but WWE has yet to officially make that announcement.