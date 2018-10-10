John Cena Responds To Fans Who Call Him A Hypocrite For Not Wrestling Full-Time With WWE

WWE star John Cena, who made his return to the ring at this past Sunday’s Super Show-Down, has been doing media rounds in New York City this week to promote his new children’s book Elbow Grease.

During a break from the media action, Cena stopped to talk with Adam’s Apple, and you can watch the entire interview in the above video player.

During the interview, Cena was asked about his ‘controversial’ new hairstyle, which actually trended on Twitter after his return at Super Show-Down.

“Originally I grew it out for a role, and some good fortune has come my way so I may have to keep it long, but I don’t know,” said Cena. “Everybody wants it short, so that makes me want to keep it long.”

Cena was also asked about his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella turning heel and possibly facing Ronda Rousey in a singles match, but the 16-time Champion was tepid with his response, simply saying “sounds entertaining.”

Finally, Cena was asked about his health and if WWE fans will ever see him back in a WWE ring full-time, an idea that Cena feels would not be the wisest for him at his current age.

Cena acknowledged that some fans might consider him a hypocrite for leaving his full-time role in WWE for a career in Hollywood, considering years ago he criticized The Rock for doing the same thing, but Cena admitted he cannot keep up with the full-time pace anymore.

“I feel the most healthy I’ve ever felt in my life,” explained Cena. “I’ve dropped 20 pounds, I’ve learned some stretching techniques over in China that my body actually feels great. But, full disclosure, I can’t run at the full demanding schedule at 41-years old that the current WWE Superstars do. “I’m old guys. I’m 41, and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health. I want to be able to run the streets at 80.”

WWE announced earlier this week that John Cena’s next match will come at WWE Crown Jewel in November in Saudia Arabia, as Cena will be competing in the World Cup tournament to name the “greatest in the world.”