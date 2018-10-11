Indians

Cleveland Indians Contractual Obligations Heading into 2019

Cleveland Indians Contractual Obligations Heading into 2019

Indians

Cleveland Indians Contractual Obligations Heading into 2019

With the Indians’ season ending early, it’s very possible that Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Cody Allen and Andrew Miller have played their last games for Cleveland. They will be free agents along with quite a few other 2018 Indians (for a complete list, check out yesterday’s article). Who is left and for how long? The following chart breaks down who the Indians currently owe money to, how much and until when. Light blue boxes are guaranteed, dark blue are team options with the value if used listed. Arbitration seasons for players still in pre-arbitration seasons have not been set in stone.

Player 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Jose Ramirez $4.15M $6.65M $9.4M $11M $13M FA
Roberto Perez $2.625M $3.625M $5.5M $7M FA  
Corey Kluber $13.2M $13.5M $14M FA    
Yan Gomes $7.08M $9M $11M FA    
Brad Hand $7.083M $7.583M $10M FA    
Edwin Encarnacion $21.667M $25M FA      
Jason Kipnis $14.667M $16.5M FA      
Yonder Alonso $8M $8M FA      
Dan Otero $1.3M $1.5M FA      
Carlos Carrasco $9M $9.5M FA      
Brandon Guyer $3M FA        
Leonys Martin A4 FA        
Brandon Barnes A2 A3 FA      
Neil Ramirez A2 A3 FA      
Danny Salazar A3 A4 FA      
Trevor Bauer A3 A4 FA      
Francisco Lindor A1 A2 A3 FA    
Cody Anderson A1 A2 A3 FA    
Jeff Beliveau A1 A2 A3 FA    
Nick Goody A1 A2 A3 A4 FA  
Tyler Naquin PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA  
Mike Clevinger PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA  
Erik Gonzalez PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA  
James Hoyt PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA  
Jon Edwards PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA  
Adam Plutko PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Yandy Diaz PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Bradley Zimmer PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Tyler Olson PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Greg Allen PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Shane Bieber PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Adam Cimber PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Ben Taylor PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Eric Haase PreArb PreArb A1 A2 A3 FA
Guaranteed Minimum $80.68M $29.12M $12.85M $2.45M $0M $0M

Notes:

  • Brandon Guyer’s 2019 option is the only option that the Indians could reasonably decline. He has a $250K buyout, but will only have a $3M salary.
  • Edwin Encarnacion has an attendance clause that will give him a $150K bonus for the first 2M Fans, then another bonus at 2.15M, 2.3M, 2.5M and 2.75M with a $250K bonus for 3M fans. The Indians finished about 74,000 fans short of 2M this year.
  • Yonder Alonso’s $9M 2020 option will vest if he reaches 526 plate appearances in 2019 and passes a physical at the end of the season, so expect him to platoon a lot more next year.
  • All players listed as in arbitration or pre-arbitration can be non-tendered and released without pay.
  • Leonys Martin is still under team control despite signing with the Tigers as a free agent last year. There is question about whether he will be able to play in 2019 due to his current health situation.
  • Notable players who are out of options in 2019 include Erik Gonzalez, Tyler Olson, Nick Goody and Brandon Barnes. Yandy Diaz, Tyler Naquin and Adam Plutko should have one remaining option.

Indians

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Indians
Home