Cleveland Indians Contractual Obligations Heading into 2019

With the Indians’ season ending early, it’s very possible that Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Cody Allen and Andrew Miller have played their last games for Cleveland. They will be free agents along with quite a few other 2018 Indians (for a complete list, check out yesterday’s article). Who is left and for how long? The following chart breaks down who the Indians currently owe money to, how much and until when. Light blue boxes are guaranteed, dark blue are team options with the value if used listed. Arbitration seasons for players still in pre-arbitration seasons have not been set in stone.

Notes: