NJPW Reportedly Ends Relationship With Former WWE Name?

Impact Wrestling has been riding a creative high in recent months, with fans praising this year’s Slammiversary PPV as one of the best events of 2018.

One of the main reasons for Impact’s creative shift this year has been the new creative team headed up by Scott D’Amore and Don Callis. Callis also acts as an on-air commentator alongside Josh Mathews, and will be calling the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV taking place this Sunday in New York City.

Callis pulls double-duty in pro wrestling as he also calls the action for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and his work with Chris Jericho in the promotion helped Callis land his job in Impact Wrestling.

According to the most recent issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as if Callis’ status in NJPW is in the air, as The Observer reports he likely won’t be back as an announcer for the company.

Former WWE star and brother of Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo, has been tapped to replace Callis on commentary, however it appears as if Poffo’s appearance will be a one-time only deal, and Callis’ replacement is still unnamed.

For the time being, the idea is for New Japan to rotate color commentators through the end of the year.

As for Callis’s NJPW status, he was not called for the King of Pro Wrestling event and has not been told of any future dates with NJPW. People in Japan are under the belief that Callis’ schedule will not allow him to return, and his work with Impact Wrestling will likely only allow him to work 4-5 big NJPW events per year.

Callis was very instrumental in New Japan’s United States success this year, as he helped put together the Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match that took place at Wrestle Kingdom, which many fans have praised as one of the best matches and feuds of 2018.