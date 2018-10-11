WATCH: Ronda Rousey Has Harsh Words For The Bella Twins Following Attack On 'WWE Raw'

It appears as if Ronda Rousey is through making friends in WWE after The Bella Twins turned on the “Baddest Woman On the Planet” and attacked her after their victory over The Riott Squad on Raw this week.

The attack from The Twins was done by WWE to set up a singles match between Rousey and Nikki Bella at the WWE Evolution PPV taking place on October 28th in Long Island, at The Nassau Coliseum. The bout between the two Raw stars will headline the PPV with the Raw Women’s Title on the line.

In a new interview conducted for TMZ Sports, Rousey was asked about The Bella Twins attacking her on Raw this week, and Rousey fired back with some choice words for the Total Bellas stars.

“Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, they’re a bunch of untrustworthy b***hes,” declared Rousey. “But we got the first all-women’s PPV coming up for the WWE, me and Nikki are going to be headlining, and so you know what? If she wants to be my antagonist, that’s fine, all I really care about is the success of the PPV.”

Rousey added she is no longer interested in making friends in WWE, and she feels the only person she can trust in the company is Natalya, as she has learned the hard way that The Bella Twins were never her friends to begin with.

“I’m trying to make friends [in WWE], and show everybody I’m friendly and trying to help out and not to steal anybody’s thunder or anything like that,” said Rousey.

The Champ added that she is unsure how her match against Nikki Bella will play out at the PPV, but that it’s much more personal than her previous bouts in WWE. You can watch the full interview with Rousey in the above video player.

Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution joins another big match announced this week for the PPV which will feature Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita team-up to face Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.