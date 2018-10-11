Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday October 12

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)
5:00pm: Benavidez Jr., vs. Crawford Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 89 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Bellator 207 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)
8:00pm: LA Fight Club (FREE Fite.tv)
9:00pm: AXS’s Dirty Dozen (AXS)
9:00pm: Bellator 207 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

 

Saturday October 13

4:00am: Ring Kings ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
11:00am: Mikhail Aloyan vs. Zolani Tete/Andrew Tabiti vs. Ruslan Fayfer (DAZN)
12:00pm: King of Kings 60 (FightBox)
2:00pm: Francesco Patera vs. Lewis Ritson/Glenn Foot vs. Robbie Davies Jr. (DAZN)
3:00pm: Lion Fight 48 (FloCombat)
6:00pm: World Class Fight League 22 ($24.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Bellator 208 Prelims (Bellator.com)
8:00pm: XFO Fight Night 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Pinnacle Combat 29 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 310 (FloCombat)
8:55pm: New Blood Fight Night (FREE Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Abraham Rodriguez vs. Angel Acosta/Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Norberto Gonzalez (Facebook Watch)
9:00pm: Professional Fighters League: Playoffs (NBC Sports)
9:00pm: Bellator 208 (Paramount Network)
10:00pm: Combate Americas: USA vs. Mexico (DAZN)
10:30pm: Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Terence Crawford/Carlos Adames vs. Joshua Conley (ESPN)
10:30pm: Benavidez Jr. vs. Crawford: Around The Ring (ESPN3)

 

Sunday October 14

3:00am: Kunlun Fight 77 ($2.99 Fite.tv)
7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose college team is due for the bi-annual loss to garbage Pitt to earn their first loss of the season tries to drink away that game with a full slate of weekend fights.

 

  1. Bellator 208: The pure WTF-ness of this card is enough to take the top spot over a Bud Crawford squash.

  2. Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Terence Crawford/Carlos Adames vs. Joshua Conley: Love me some Bud Crawford, especially in his hometown of Omaha, but I just wish he had more of a live opponent. Benavidez isn’t even the best boxer in the family.

  3. Professional Fighters League: Playoffs: I do enjoy a promotion that isn’t afraid to change things up and try a different concept. Tournament, team-based, or, in PFL’s case, regular season and playoffs. Good on them, and this has been a fun watch.

  4. Bellator 207: Bellator going back-to-back, starting off in Uncasville, then moseying an hour and a half down to Long Island. This is the weaker of the card, but hey, entire weekend of fighting.

  5. Mikhail Aloyan vs. Zolani Tete/Andrew Tabiti vs. Ruslan Fayfer: The World Boxing Super Series rolls on! Naoya Inoue awaits…

  6. Kunlun Fight 77: Risco, Ben Moh, Kiria, Tuinov, Moiseev. Superbon is out, but this is still an absolutely loaded tournament. FOR THREE BUCKS!

  7. Abraham Rodriguez vs. Angel Acosta/Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Norberto Gonzalez: All of Acosta’s 18 wins are by T/KO, and Rodriguez might be susceptible to a bomb. We shall see!

  8. Fight To Win Pro 89: With F2W running shows almost weekly, the trade-off is that they can’t have loaded cards every time, which is natural, but this is a big deal bout with two of the best.

  9. Lion Fight 48: FloSports is a great service that touches an absolute ton of sports, combat or not, but I wish it was still on AXS on American time. But no Schiavello is a plus.

  10. AXS’s Dirty Dozen: The ever-rare AXS studio show! The Dirty Dozen will look at the twelve grittiest (hopefully not including Gritty) fighters on AXS today.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lion Fight Bantamweight Championship: Ryan Sheehan (29-5-2) vs. Thepnimit Sitmonchai (121-50-6) [Lion Fight 48]

4. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Quarterfinals: Feng Xingli vs. Jonay Risco (56-12-1) [Kunlun Fight 77]

3. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Quarterfinals: Marouan Toutouh vs. Anatoly Moiseev (21-3-1) [Kunlun Fight 77]

2. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Quarterfinals: Dzianis Zuev (22-10) vs. Vlad Tuinov (39-2) [Kunlun Fight 77]

1. Kunlun Fight 70kg World Championship Quarterfinals: Nordin Ben Moh (52-7) vs. Davit Kiria (32-17) [Kunlun Fight 77]

 

BOXING

5. Vacant NABF Junior Middleweight Championship: Carlos Adames (14-0) vs. Joshua Conley (14-2-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship: Shakur Stevenson (8-0) vs. Viorel Simion (21-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. WBO World Junior Flyweight Championship: Angel Acosta (c) (18-1) vs. Abraham Rodriguez (23-1)

2. WBO World Bantamweight Championship: Zolani Tete (c) (27-3) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (4-0)

1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (33-0) vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

 

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Roy Nelson (23-15) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (27-6) [Bellator 207]

4. Middleweight Bout: Alexander Shlemenko (56-11) vs. Anatoly Tokov (26-2) [Bellator 208]

3. Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Semfinals: Matt Mitrione (13-5) vs. Ryan Bader (25-5) [Bellator 207]

2. Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (25-8) vs. Saad Awad (23-9) [Bellator 208]

1. Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Semfinals: Chael Sonnen (31-15-1) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (37-5) [Bellator 208]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Middleweight Tournament [IBJJF Curitiba Spring International Open]

4. Black Belt Super-Heavyweight Tournament [IBJJF Curitiba Spring International Open]

3. 190lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Marcos Maciel De Oliveira vs. Valdir Araujo [Fight To Win Pro 89]

2. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Fred Moncaio vs. Gesias Cavalcante [Fight To Win Pro 89]

1. 170lb Black Belt No-Gi Championship: Augusto Tanquinho Mendes vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win Pro 89]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: To the tune of over a $40 profit last week. Stick with me, kid, I’ll make you a dozenaire so fast it’ll make your head fall off.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Abraham Rodriguez vs. Angel Acosta
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Terence Crawford over Jose Benavidez
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Kunlun Fight 77
Upset of the Week: Sergei Kharitonov over Roy Nelson
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko

