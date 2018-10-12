UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Contemplating A WWE Match Against Major Star

The UFC 229 PPV last week ended not only in controversy, but more closely resembled the closing moments of a WWE TV show than a UFC event. The PPV featured post-main event chaos after Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission, then jumped The Octagon and attacked members of McGregor’s camp in the crowd.

It appears as if WWE was paying close attention to the events which transpired at UFC 229, as Nurmagomedov issued a Tweet earlier today reading, “WWE ask me to jump inside. What do you think guys?”

The UFC star further teased a possible match with The Beast and former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who will next appear for WWE when he and Braun Strowman challenge Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel.

While WWE has yet to issue a comment on Nurmagomedov’s Tweet, it makes sense that the pro wrestling company would extend an invitation to the current UFC Champion, as names such as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have, in the past, publicly expressed interest in working with UFC star Conor McGregor. Former UFC star Ronda Rousey is currently the WWE Raw brand’s Women’s Champion, so a possible Nurmagomedov appearance in the squared circle would likely be enticing to WWE.

In related news, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick issued a Tweet responding to Nurmagomedov, introducing the UFC star to the tag team Maverick manages on Raw, The Authors of Pain.

Following the WWE Crown Jewel event in November, it is expected that Brock Lesnar will begin training for his expected UFC Championship fight against Daniel Cormier, which is likely taking place in the Spring or Summer of 2019. As for Nurmagomedov, only time will tell if he is serious about making an appearance for WWE, and if he is, it would likely not take place until his current UFC contract expires.