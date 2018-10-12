Report: Terry Rozier ain't signing no extension

The Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach has an update on Terry Rozier’s contract situation:

The Celtics and point guard Terry Rozier will not come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline, two league sources told the Globe. According to one source, Rozier is determined to become a starting point guard in the NBA, and next summer will seek the minutes and money of a starter, perhaps in the $20 million-per-season range. “There’s not going to be any extension,” the source said. “It wouldn’t make any sense for Terry to do that.”

Kyrie Irving’s verbal commitment to the Celtics all but ended Terry Rozier’s career in Boston.

The fact the Celtics were even “talking” extension with Rozier was surprising to me and I’m skeptical there was ever any serious deliberation.

Rozier deserves the shot to pursue a starting job and the big money that comes with it.

The real drama might come in February:

If the Celtics sense that Rozier is in line to receive a hefty payday from another team and decide that they would be unwilling to match it, they might also try to trade Rozier prior to February’s deadline.

I’d hate to see Rozier walk without compensation BUT I want him on the court vs Golden State, Houston or the Lakers in the Finals.

Just kidding about the Lakers… BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!