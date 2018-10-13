Gameday 04: Montreal Nights

BELL CENTRE – MONTREAL, CA
7:00 PM EST. AT&T SPORTSNET
This time last year the Penguins were 1-2 that included a 10-1 ass kicking at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks.
This time last year the Penguins iced a team in game four that featured Matt Hunwick, Carter Rowney, Greg Mckegg, Ryan Reaves, and Chad Rooweedle.
This time last year was bad!
This year the Pens are off to a mostly better start. The getting outshot and handling the puck like a new round of sexual assault allegations isn’t great, but hey, 79 games to get that figured out!
Also,
The Canadiens are 1-1-1. Bergevin has turned them into basically a factory of dickbags. Gallagher ran Murr and concussed him last Saturday. Andrew Shaw and Max Domi aren’t even potty-trained.
Andrew Shaw burner twitter:
This game is at the Bell Centre so just prepare for a bunch of dumb shit to happen.
LINES: Judging by practice yesterday we’re guessing Oleksiak is out for Maatta and Johnson-Jultz is staying together. I too often try to stop my house from burning down by lighting the shed in the backyard on fire also.
Pens:
Guentzel-Crosby-Honrqvist
Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel
Simon-Brassard-Rust
Cullen-Sheahan-Sprong
Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Riikola
Johnson-Schultz
Murray
Canadiens:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Byron-Domi-Lehkonen
Hudon-Plekanec-Shaw
Mete-Petry
Reilly-Juulsen
Ouellet-Benn (the bad one)
Price
Pens in Montreal 60 minutes of
Coming up. Go Pens
