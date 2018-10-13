Gameday 04: Montreal Nights

BELL CENTRE – MONTREAL, CA 7:00 PM EST. AT&T SPORTSNET This time last year the Penguins were 1-2 that included a 10-1 ass kicking at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks. This time last year the Penguins iced a team in game four that featured Matt Hunwick, Carter Rowney, Greg Mckegg, Ryan Reaves, and Chad Rooweedle.

This time last year was bad!

This year the Pens are off to a mostly better start. The getting outshot and handling the puck like a new round of sexual assault allegations isn’t great, but hey, 79 games to get that figured out!

Also,

How can anyone every dislike this beautiful human? pic.twitter.com/dUSCAS562Z — 2spooky4G (@G_Off817) October 12, 2018

The Canadiens are 1-1-1. Bergevin has turned them into basically a factory of dickbags. Gallagher ran Murr and concussed him last Saturday. Andrew Shaw and Max Domi aren’t even potty-trained.

Andrew Shaw burner twitter:

This game is at the Bell Centre so just prepare for a bunch of dumb shit to happen.

LINES: Judging by practice yesterday we’re guessing Oleksiak is out for Maatta and Johnson-Jultz is staying together. I too often try to stop my house from burning down by lighting the shed in the backyard on fire also.

Pens:

Guentzel-Crosby-Honrqvist

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Simon-Brassard-Rust

Cullen-Sheahan-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Riikola

Johnson-Schultz

Murray

Canadiens:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Byron-Domi-Lehkonen

Hudon-Plekanec-Shaw

Mete-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Benn (the bad one)

Price

Pens in Montreal 60 minutes of

Pens are a fucken mess — jas (@j_a155) October 12, 2018

Coming up. Go Pens