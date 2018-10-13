Injured WWE Raw Star Reportedly Ready To Return To The Ring

Season two of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge has seen a number of talent changes due to injury, with Sasha Banks being replaced in the tournament by Mickie James, and most recently, Kevin Owens has been replaced by Bobby Roode.

Back in September, Sasha Banks was pulled from in-ring action due to an undisclosed injury, with reports indicating, but not confirming, that the former Women’s Champion has been dealing some type of back injury.

According to a new report by PWInsider, Banks is scheduled to return to the road with WWE next week, and it appears as if she has been cleared to return to the ring.

We previously reported that Banks is being advertised for the October 20th WWE Raw live event in Portland, Maine, and The Boss has subsequently been added to advertisements for more WWE events, including the Raw taping on October 22nd in Providence, Rhode Island. The Providence taping will be the final episode of Raw before the WWE Evolution PPV on October 28th, making it likely Banks will be appearing at the historic event despite speculation that she might miss the show due to injury. The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence is listing the following for Raw on October 22nd.

WWE Returns to Providence with Monday Night Raw on Monday, October 22, 2018! Main Event: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

– 6-Man Tag Team Main Event – Plus more of your Favorite WWE Superstars Including: Ronda Rousey – Finn Balor – Bobby Lashley – Elias – Kevin Owens – Alexa Bliss – Sasha Banks – Bayley – Bray Wyatt – Matt Hardy – And Many More!

As of this writing, no plans have been announced for Sasha Banks for the WWE Evolution PPV, and below is the updated event line-up:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

-Lita and Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

-The finals of the Mae Young Classic

-The NXT Women’s Title, The NXT UK Women’s Title, and the Smackdown Women’s Title will all be on the line at the PPV.