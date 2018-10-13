Watch: Yasiel Puig shatters bat over knee after key strikeout

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig has struggled immensely during the MLB playoffs so far.

He has four hits in 18 at-bats, but what’s even worse has been his inability to put the ball in play coming up with men on base in key moments.

Puig had the chance to put Game 2 of the NLCS out of reach in the top of the 7th inning, with the bases loaded and no outs. The Dodgers trailed by two runs at the time, and they were in need of a big hit.

Instead, Puig struck out, which did the team no good at all. He responded by breaking his bat over his knee afterward.

The bat was innocent, Yasiel.pic.twitter.com/Vtvt4qO17v — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 13, 2018

That was an appropriate reaction, as Puig hacked at a pitch (essentially Ball 3) that was nowhere near the strike zone.