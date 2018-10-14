Leonard Floyd suplexes Danny Amendola, flips him over (Video)

Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola has always been a gritty receiver, for every team he’s played for.

He was really the only weapon the hapless/rebuilding Rams once had, and he then went to the Patriots where he took plenty of shots over the middle running routes in the slot.

Amendola showed just how tough he is during Sunday’s game against the Bears, going up against an extremely physical defense that is known for putting big hits on opposing players. He felt that on one particular play, when he caught a pass, then was picked up and slammed to the ground by Leonard Floyd.

A suplex — ouch.