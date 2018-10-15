Major Multi-Woman Match Featuring Two Returning Superstars Announced For 'WWE Evolution'

WWE is set to make history on October 28th, when the first-ever all women’s PPV event will take place on Long Island, New York, at The Nassau Coliseum. The event, called WWE Evolution, will boast the entire roster of women currently contracted to WWE, across all brands, and will feature returning names such as Lita and Trish Stratus.

The event will be headlined by Ronda Rousey defending the WWE Raw Women’s Title against her former “friend” Nikki Bella, after Bella and her sister Brie surprise attacked Rousey on Raw last week.

During this week’s episode of Raw, the Evolution card continued to take shape as WWE announced a huge Battle Royal match will be taking place at the PPV, and will feature the following names.

-The IIconics

-Ember Moon

-Asuka

-Mandy Rose

-Alicia Fox

-Sonya Deville

-Carmella

-Nia Jax

-Dana Brooke

-Naomi

-Tamina Snuka

-Lana

The Battle Royal will also feature the return of Torrie Wilson, and it was announced that the winner of the match will receive a future Women’s Title shot.

More names are expected to be added to the Battle Royal match in the weeks leading up to WWE Evolution, and below is the updated PPV card following this week’s episode of Raw.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Match:

-Rhea Ripley (c) vs TBA

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

-Battle Royal Match with a future title shot on the line

Also set for the show are names such as Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Sasha Banks, and NXT stars such as Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Jessamyn Duke, Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai and Marina Shafir. The stars of the NXT UK women’s division are also set to appear at the historic event.