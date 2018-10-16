Dave Roberts addresses Yasmani Grandal's struggles, Game 4 status

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, by all measures, has been absolutely abysmal in the National League Championship Series — both offensively and defensively.

He’s had three passed balls in the past two games — each of which were played at Dodger Stadium — leading to multiple runs. And in the MLB playoffs, where every moment is critical, that just can’t happen. The one in the sixth inning on Monday night came with two outs, and extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. It proved costly.

Yet somehow, he’s actually been even worse at the plate. Grandal came up in a huge spot in Game 3, with the bases loaded, and hit into an inning-ending double play — with his team still trailing, 3-2. He failed to even put the ball in play. But that wasn’t the only time, either. On Monday night, he came up with the bases full once again, and he struck out. He continues to choke in big spots, and it’s hurting the team big-time, as the Brewers are simply pitching around the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup.

Grandal is currently hitting .136 in the postseason, in seven playoff games, and apparently, that’s finally cause for a benching. Manager Dave Roberts was asked about Grandal’s woes, and here was his response:

“We’re playing Austin [Barnes] tomorrow,” Roberts said.

Coach Dave Roberts is asked about Yasmani Grandal: We’re playing Austin tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZNGY9ytHvC — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) October 16, 2018

Dodgers fans are likely happy about that piece of news, as Grandal was booed, and chants of “We Want Austin” even broke out after his passed ball in the sixth inning.

Well, you wanted Austin — you got him. We’ll see what happens in Game 4 on Tuesday night.