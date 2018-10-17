SPOILER: WWE Hall Of Famer and Another Legendary Name Set To Appear At 'WWE Evolution'

The first-ever all-women’s WWE event Evolution is shaping up to be a momentous night, with Ronda Rousey headlining the event when she puts her Raw Women’s Title on the line against Nikki Bella in Long Island, NY at the famed Nassau Coliseum.

The show will also feature such names as Trish Stratus and Lita in-action, as well as appearances by returning names such as Michelle McCool and more.

According to PWInsider, two more legendary names are set to appear at Evolution this month, with WWE Hall of Famer Ivory scheduled for the show, in addition to Molly Holly.

WWE has yet to announce both women for the PPV, and as of this writing it remains unknown what type of role they will play at the inaugural event. Ivory was last seen in WWE over WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans, when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

As for Molly Holly, she last competed for WWE in this year’s first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia, receiving praise from fans following her impressive return.

Following this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown 1000, below is the update card for WWE Evolution:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Match:

-Rhea Ripley (c) vs TBA

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

-Battle Royal match with the winner receiving a future women’s title match. Participants in the match include The IIconics, Ember Moon, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Lana, with more names expected to be announced leading up to the PPV.