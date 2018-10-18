SPOILERS: 'NXT Takeover WarGames' Main Event Announced And Aleister Black's Attacker Finally Revealed

WWE returned to Full Sail University this week for another round of NXT TV tapings, and we now have a clearer idea of the landscape in NXT heading into the second Takeover WarGames event taking place at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 17th.

Last year marked the resurrection of the WarGames match in WWE, but the rules varied from the classic versions of the match made famous in WCW. In the WWE version of the match, the cage was removed to allow Superstars to climb to the top, and the traditional four-on-four match rules were altered in favor of a setting similar to that of a triple threat tag team match.

During this week’s NXT TV tapings, it was announced that the WarGames match will once again headline this year’s NXT Takeover event over Survivor Series weekend, and will feature The Undisputed Era, along with a returning Bobby Fish, taking on War Machine, Ricochet, and Pete Dunne.

It was also announced that the WarGames match itself will feature traditional match rules, in that the bout will feature staggered Superstar entrances, with one team having its second member entering the match first, then the other team’s second man enters, and so on. The first incarnation of WarGames in WWE, which took place over Survivor Series weekend last year, featured Undisputed Era vs SAnitY vs AOP in a three-team battle.

Also during this week’s NXT TV tapings, the long-awaited reveal as to who attacked Aleister Black prior to NXT Takeover over SummerSlam weekend finally took place.

In an interesting turn of events, while Black made his entrance at the tapings this week alongside Lars Sullivan, Black was met with a surprise-attack from Johnny Gargano, who was revealed as Black’s attacker back in August and appears to be turning heel in NXT. While no match plans were officially announced at the tapings, it would appear as if Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano, in some form, will be taking place at the NXT Takeover WarGames special in November.