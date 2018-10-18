Watch: Astros fans mock Craig Kimbrel's weird pre-pitch stance during game

Astros fans did all they could to get in the head of Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Kimbrel has been shaky throughout the postseason, and his outing on Wednesday night was no different. He entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, and his first pitch was sliced down the right-field line by Tony Kemp. Mookie Betts bailed out his pitcher, though, with a laser-beam throw to second base (watch here), and Kemp was tagged out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Kimbrel did give up one run that inning, but he survived, and later came out to pitch the ninth.

Josh Reddick drew a one-out walk, which gave the Astros life in the bottom of the ninth. Carlos Correa came to the plate, and eventually worked his way to a 2-0 count. That’s when Astros fans behind home plate were spotted mocking Kimbrel’s odd pre-pitch stance, which resembles a chicken wing.

Astros fans totally getting in Kimbrel's dome with this maneuv 😂😂😂 #kimbreling #alcs pic.twitter.com/3U3zIT14Og — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) October 18, 2018

Correa ended up drawing a walk, and Astros fans deserve a bit of credit for helping him get on base.