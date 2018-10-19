Michael Gallup could be X-Factor for Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Bill Parcells said it best…“You are what your record says you are.”

For the current Dallas Cowboys, that record is an even 3-3. The Cowboys are 3-0 at home. The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road.

Of course, the Cowboys now go on the road to face division rival Washington in a pivotal showdown. With the news Tavon Austin is expected to miss several weeks, Terrence Williams suspended (who?), and Brice Butler yet to play significant snaps with a groin injury, rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup could provide the downfield threat the Cowboys have lacked away from AT@T stadium.

Seven catches, 109 yards? No more than two catches in any game this season? You might be asking yourself, this is who offensive coordinator Scott Linehan should rely on? Dak Prescott?

Let’s recall last weeks 40-7 bludgeoning of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a 3rd-and-9 early in the game, Gallup caught a 27-yard back shoulder fade pass from Prescott. It was a catch that set up the Cowboys for an early 3-0 lead and looked eerily similar to one Dez Bryant used to haul down.

One play.

It was Gallup’s only catch of the game. However, with Austin now hurt, Gallup is now the Cowboys leading receiver with 15.6 yards per catch with a minimum of three catches.

What might be more impressive was the catch that was overturned. Gallup made a spectacular play behind Pro Bowl Corner A.J. Bouye and late covering safety Barry Church in the end zone. Gallup missed his first career touchdown by his own foot but showed a flash of why the Cowboys selected him in the draft.

Again, just one play.

However, when digging deeper, Gallup led all Cowboys receivers last Sunday in offensive snaps (81%) and pass routes (25) according to Mike Clay from ESPN.

Michael Gallup paced the Cowboys in pass routes (25) for the first time in his career on Sunday. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 15, 2018

It might not be a whole lot to go with, but we know what the Cowboys offense has been through six games, depending on the location. The offense has averaged 187.7 yards through the air in Jerry World, as opposed to 156.3 on the road. Prescott has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions at home to two touchdowns and four interceptions on the road. Prescott’s quarterback rating drops from 107.5 to 66.7. His yards per attempt go from 7.6 to 5.9.

You get the picture.

This is a huge game for the Cowboys going into a bye week. After the bye, the Cowboys will play two of there next three games on the road, including another division match up with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. For Gallup, it could be an opportunity to take another huge step forward.

So what are the Dallas Cowboys? If Gallup could grab the reigns of the Cowboys passing attack, you may just get your answer…