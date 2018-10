Notes: Ericsson likely to play against Panthers; Frk has very special day off this past Tuesday: https://t.co/HakYelFogL | #LGRW pic.twitter.com/WsymoDFgAg — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 19, 2018

The Red Wings have been exceptionally poor so far this year. Almost comically bad, actually. They have 2 points, and 0 wins in 7 games. Fortunately, they are playing the Panthers who are equally winless.

The big take away though, is that I learned that they have a player with zero vowels in their last name, and I am fully mesmerized, especially since his name sounds like a swear!