Mitchell Trubisky completes incredible Hail Mary pass, Bears still lose (Video)

The Bears came within inches of pulling off a remarkable comeback against the defending AFC champions on Sunday.

New England had a 38-24 lead in the fourth quarter against Chicago, but a valiant effort by the home team saw the Bears cut the lead to a touchdown with the ball back. Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to ice the game with a first down, but they couldn’t come up with it.

The Bears had the ball from their own 45-yard line, with two seconds remaining, so Mitchell Trubisky floated a Hail Mary pass toward the end zone. Somehow, Kevin White — attempted to shed his first-round draft pick bust label — elevated and came down with the football. Unfortunately for him, Patriots safety Duron Harmon played it perfectly, positioning himself right behind White, and he wrapped his arms around the Bears receiver to make the tackle.

What a finish.