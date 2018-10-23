WATCH: Backstage Video Featuring WWE Locker Room Supporting Roman Reigns After 'Raw' Announcement

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was particularly melancholy, as Roman Reigns opened the show by announcing his battle with leukemia has returned and he has therefore decided to relinquish the WWE Universal Title so he can seek treatment.

As a result of Reigns relinquishing the title, Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar, for the vacated WWE Universal Title, will headline the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV taking place on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following Roman Reigns’ announcement on Raw, WWE has released the above video featuring Reigns returning to the backstage area where the Raw locker room is waiting to show their support for The Big Dog.

Reigns first encounters Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who embrace the former WWE Universal Champion. HBK appears to be consoling Reigns with a brief speech, before Reigns moves on to other members of the WWE locker room.

At one point Reigns interacts with his longtime WWE rival Braun Strowman, and the two share an embrace and Strowman offers words of encouragement. In related news, Strowman offered the below message to Roman Reigns via his Instagram account, and WWE CEO Vince McMahon also issued a comment reacting to Reigns’ Raw announcement, praising the star as a warrior.

“I’ve been in many wars with this man,” wrote Strowman, real name Adam Scherr. “He’s been my biggest rival on tv!!!! But behind the scenes he’s one of my closest friends!!!! He’s is one of the toughest men I’ve ever met and I have no doubt he’ll kick leukemia’s ass and and be back to battling with me soon and I can’t wait. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you Big UCE!!!!! #FUCancer”.

The backstage video ends with Roman Reigns exiting the Raw arena on Monday night, and you can watch more in the above player.