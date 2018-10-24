Clayton Kershaw addresses WS Game 1 loss with optimistic spin

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw certainly didn’t have his best stuff in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

He lasted four innings, giving up seven hits and five unearned runs during that time. And sure, it’s important to point out that home-plate umpire Tim Timmons squeezed him. Neither Chris Sale nor Kershaw could buy a call on the corner, to save their lives, which definitely had an impact on their effectiveness. Plenty of bullpen action took place in the game as a result.

As far as how Kershaw feels about the Game 1 loss, in putting it to rest ahead of Wednesday night’s game, he had an interesting quote on how the team plans to approach Game 2.

Clayton Kershaw: "We won Game 1 last year and lost the series, so maybe we'll try it out this way, see if we can win one." — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 24, 2018

He does have a point, but the Red Sox appear to be even better than the defending World Champion Astros, so trying to draw anything from last year probably wouldn’t really apply in their current situation. The Red Sox are clicking on all cylinders, they don’t have a single hole in their lineup, and they resemble a buzz saw. It’s starting to look like they’re just a slight level about the rest of the MLB field this year, but remains to be seen.