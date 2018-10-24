Look: This massive lightning bolt lit up Fenway Park before Game 1 of World Series

The first game of the 2018 Fall Classic at Fenway Park was lit — literally — thanks to an extremely small strike zone from home-plate umpire Tim Timmons.
Not only that, the sky was lit as well before the game, due to Mother Nature’s influence on baseball’s biggest stage of the season.
There were thunderstorms in the forecast, and, sure enough, they came — as advertised. Check out this one particular bolt of lightning, which looked like something out of a movie.
The stands were cleared as a result, but fans were allowed to return to their seats for the first pitch, scheduled for just after 8:05 p.m. ET.
