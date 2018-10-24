Look: This massive lightning bolt lit up Fenway Park before Game 1 of World Series

The first game of the 2018 Fall Classic at Fenway Park was lit — literally — thanks to an extremely small strike zone from home-plate umpire Tim Timmons.

Not only that, the sky was lit as well before the game, due to Mother Nature’s influence on baseball’s biggest stage of the season.

There were thunderstorms in the forecast, and, sure enough, they came — as advertised. Check out this one particular bolt of lightning, which looked like something out of a movie.

Is that … lightning? @rgaut999 captures the lightning as a storm passes through Fenway Park before Game 1 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ELHIQ3qxSq — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 24, 2018

Video: Lightning strike just seconds ago. Empty seats out at Fenway Park right now as lightning and rain continues to be an issue. #RedSox #Dodgers #WorldSeries first pitch is supposed to be at 8:09. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Ul5wQ4SPLq — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 23, 2018

The stands were cleared as a result, but fans were allowed to return to their seats for the first pitch, scheduled for just after 8:05 p.m. ET.