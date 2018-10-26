Tommy Lasorda throws out first pitch at Red Sox-Dodgers game (Video)

It’s been over six decades since Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda last threw a pitch in a game at the Major League Baseball level, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t toe the rubber when called upon.

Lasorda was on hand to help the Dodgers celebrate winning an NLCS title following their dramatic Game 7 win over the Dodgers, and he also helped get an equally important contest started on Friday night.

The Dodgers hosted their first 2018 World Series game on Friday, after two at Fenway Park, and Lasorda threw out the first pitch beforehand.

Good for Lasorda. He’d probably still be able to strike out the TSD staff members.