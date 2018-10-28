Kirk Gibson, Dennis Eckersley throw out tandem ceremonial first pitch before World Series game (Video)

Two of the greatest pitchers in MLB history managed to get Game 4 of the World Series started on Saturday night.

Dodgers legend Kirk Gibson teamed up with a former counterpart, Red Sox stud pitcher Dennis Eckersley, and the two combined forces to create a pretty awesome ceremonial first pitch.

Gibson threw a strike to Eckersley at home plate before Game 4 at Dodger Stadium began, and it was pretty awesome.

Eck and Kirk reunite 30 years later. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/9ZomkzCvFY — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2018

Eckersley later posted a photo showing the two of them watching the game from their seats.

Never thought then that I'd be sitting at a #WorldSeries game at @Dodgers stadium 30 years later with my pal @23KGibby pic.twitter.com/WpAxlVuhdY — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) October 28, 2018

The two didn’t exactly recreate the magic from Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, but they did their best to bring the ballpark to life 30 years later.