Fighters of the Week

1. Zavur Uguev/Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez/Takuto Otoguro/Magomedrasul Muhtarovitch Gazinagomedov/Zaurbek Sidakov/Kyle Dake/David Taylor III/J’Den Cox/Abdulrashid Sadulaev/Geno Petriashvili/Yui Susaki/Haruno Okuno/Mayu Mukaida/Ningning Rong/Risako Kawai/Taybe Mustafa Yusein/Petra Olli/Alla Cherkasova/Justina Di Stasio/Adeline Gray/Zholaman Sharshenbekov/Sergey Emelin/Stepan Maryanyan/Artem Surkov/Frank Staebler/Aleksandr Chekhirkin/Peter Bacsi/Metehan Basar/Musa Evloev/Sergey Semenov: Your 2018 UWW (formerly FILA) World Champion gold-medalists in men’s freestyle, women’s, and men’s Greco-Roman, respectively. Aside from the Olympics, this is the biggest wrestling tournament in the world. Additional honors go to Sadulaev, who pinned Kyle Snyder in their huge rematch.

2. Daniel Jacobs: Closed out HBO’s final boxing event standing tall after a win over Sergey Derevyancheko, claiming the vacant IBF World Middleweight championship, and calling out Canelo. Not a bad night. Fare thee well, Home Boxing Office.

3. Regis Prograis: It wasn’t a shock, but Prograis took care of business and outboxed veteran Terry Flanagan, defending his WBC Diamond Title (sigh), but more importantly, advancing to the semifinals in the junior welterweight WBSS, facing off against Kiryl Relikh.

4. Ivan Baranchyk: Not only claimed a vacant world title, but advanced to the semifinals in the World Boxing Super Series after he exploded Anthony Yigit’s eye.

5. Alberto Machado: Creamed Yuandale Evans in the first-round, defending his WBA (regular) (sigh) junior lightweight title in just 2:25.

6. Anthony Smith: Lionheart went through two legends, then finished the #2 contender who had only lost to Daniel Cormier. If he’s not due for a title fight, I don’t know who is in the UFC’s former showcase division.

7. Kubrat Pulev: Is now the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s IBF Heavyweight title. Dillian Whyte might be next, then maybe Fury/Wilder, but the IBF may get antsy in their pantsy before then.

8. John Ryder: And speaking of mandatory challengers, Ryder is now Callum Smith’s mandatory WBA super middleweight huckleberry.

9. Aung La N Sang: Still a two-belt OneFC champion after defending his middleweight strap against Mohammad Karaki in the main event of OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness.

10. Akihiro Kaneko: The 21-year old phenom defended his Krush bantamweight title and move to 7-0 over Junya Weerasakreck.

11. Mergen Bilyalov: Won the eight-man 75kg tourney at Kunlun Fight 78.

12. Endy Semeleer: Is the Enfusion 75kg champion after a decision win over Aziz Kallah in the main event of Enfusion Live 73.

13. Tex Johnson: After a decision win the main event of Fight To Win Pro 91, is the new F2W Masters Heavyweight No-Gi Champion.

14. Bogdan Stoica: The Stoica brothers and Enfusion, name a more iconic duo!? Stoica is the new Enfusion Live 95kg champion after a TKO win over Levi Kuyken.

15. Lincoln Pereira: Another Masters title was up for grabs, and Pereira is now the Masters Black Belt Light Heavyweight champ after a flying triangle victory over Radji Bryson-Barrett.