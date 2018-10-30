Look: Adam Thielen's stunning wife wins Halloween with baby-announcing costume

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is a lucky guy.

Thielen leads the Vikings — a team with Super Bowl aspirations — in receptions, and he gets to catch passes from $84 million man Kirk Cousins. He’s a lock for the Pro Bowl, should he choose to play in the meaningless game.

And he’s doing well for himself off the field as well.

Thielen has been married to Caitlin Nixon since 2015, and, apparently, the two are expecting their second child (they have one son, Asher). They announced the big news with a couple’s Halloween costume. Check out “Prego” and “spaghetti.”

Here are some other photos of Caitlin, for your viewing pleasure.

Congrats to the happy couple!