Look: Kristin Chenoweth made Boban Marjanovic look like a giant in courtside photo

Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic is quite large, and he towers over the rest of the NBA.

Marjanovic stands seven-foot-three, but his physique makes him look much larger, as he has a seven-foot-ten wingspan.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth hit up Tuesday’s Clippers-Thunder game at Chesapeake Arena, and she posed for a photo with Boban. The result was awesome.

Boban Marjanović and Kristen Chenoweth, who is at the Thunder game to sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/uSdOC6ygjK — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) October 30, 2018

Chenoweth stands four-foot-eleven, and she looked like half the size of Boban, who has made NBA players look small, even. Boban doesn’t even need to jump to dunk a basketball, and let’s be honest, we could use more Bobans in our lives.