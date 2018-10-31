Kings vs Magic Post Game Show | 2018-19 NBA Season

Cowbell Kingdom

Cowbell Kingdom

The Kings sweep the Florida trip again and improve to 5-3 for the season. What has gone right for Sacramento? Call in and join the conversation at (209) 565-3079!!!

