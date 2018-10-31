Major Name Being Advertised To Appear At 'WWE Crown Jewel'

With WWE Crown Jewel losing two of its top stars in John Cena and Daniel Bryan, WWE has had to make several last minute adjustments to the PPV to compensate for the lack of Cena and Bryan.

Taking Cena’s place in the World Cup tournament on the show will be Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles will now be facing Samoa Joe for the WWE Title instead of Daniel Bryan, who had his WWE Title match against Styles on Smackdown Live this week.

As noted, during a recent interview with The Orlando Sentinel, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teased a possible appearance at Crown Jewel when he said, “there are a lot of plans in the works. I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania — but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.”

According to the official event page for Crown Jewel over at WWE.com, Hulk Hogan is being listed amongst the talents appearing at the PPV, taking place on November 2nd at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

No word at this moment as to what role Hulk Hogan will play on the show, but it’s likely he will appear in front of the live crowd to cut some type of promo hyping WWE and the event. Below is the final match card for WWE Crown Jewel:

Brock Lesnar to battle Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship

Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker & Kane

Eight-Man World Cup Tournament to take place at WWE Crown Jewel, featuring the following matches in addition to the semifinals and finals:

-Kurt Angle vs Dolph Ziggler in a World Cup tournament match

-The Miz vs Jeff Hardy in a World Cup tournament match

-Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton in a World Cup tournament match

-Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley in a World Cup tournament match

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. The New Day