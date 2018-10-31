WWE SPOILERS: Three Huge Main Events Being Advertised For 'TLC', More Top Matches Set For 'Survivor Series'

The next two big WWE PPV events, Survivor Series and TLC, will be taking place in November and December, respectively, and appear to be shaping up according to local advertisements and announcements made on Smackdown Live this week.

It has already been announced that Ronda Rousey will face Becky Lynch in a Champion vs Champion inter-brand singles battle at Survivor Series, and that is the first match to be announced for the “big four” event taking place on November 18th at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It was announced on this week’s Smackdown Live that another big inter-brand battle is set to take place at Survivor Series, pitting the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins against the current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also set for Survivor Series will be a traditional elimination tag team match featuring the women of Raw vs the women of Smackdown. General Manager Paige announced that Charlotte Flair would captain the Blue team at the PPV, however Flair turned the appointment down following her loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution, so it remains to be seen who will captain the team.

With regards to the WWE TLC PPV taking place on December 16th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA, the following bouts are being advertised locally for the event.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

-Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

-Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

It is interesting to note that the above advertisement for Strowman vs McIntyre does not indicate whether or not the bout will be for the WWE Universal Title. The Monster Among Men is set to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel this Friday to crown a new WWE Universal Champion after Roman Reigns vacated the title on Raw last week.

Should the other two TLC match advertisements remain true, that would hint at Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins both retaining their respective titles until the PPV taking place in December.