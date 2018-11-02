MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 2/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Yair Rodriguez (10-2) vs ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10th

Eric Shelton (11-5) vs Joseph Morales (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10th

Kevin Holland (12-4) vs John Phillips (21-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 14th

Jake Matthews (14-3) vs Tony Martin (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd in Australia)

Andrei Arlovski (27-17) vs Walt Harris (11-7) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Curtis Millender (16-3) vs Siyar Bahadurzada (24-6-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Petr Yan (10-1) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (25-2, 1 NC) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Bellator

John Salter (15-4) vs Chidi Njokuani (18-5) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th

Joe Schilling (2-5) vs Jose Leija (5-2) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th