Your Weekend in Combat Sports

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday November 2

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)
11:30am: Muay Thai Grand Prix Bulgaria ($5.99 Fite.tv)
12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 98 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)
2:30pm: M-1 Challenge 98 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
3:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
5:15pm: Glory 61 Prelims (YouTube)
6:00pm: UFC 230 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1/UFC Fight Pass)
7:30pm: Glory 61 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 311 (FloCombat)
9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 53 (AXS)
9:30pm: Glory 61 (ESPN3)
10:30pm: 2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals (FloGrappling)

 

Saturday November 3

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)
6:00am: Road Fighting Championship 50 (DAZN)
7:00am: Victory 8: Saigon Fight Night ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
9:00am: 2018 Clarion Open (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2018 Athena Nationals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2018 ADCC North American Trials (FloGrappling)
10:00am: 2018 Rutgers Quad (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Open (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: TBC Fight Night 2018 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Nonito Donaire vs. Ryan Burnett/Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin (DAZN)
2:00pm: Warrior Fight 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 75 (DAZN)
4:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 92 (FloGrappling)
5:00pm: Cage Titans Fighting Championship 41 (FloCombat)
6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
6:00pm: Ohio State vs. Navy (FloWrestling)
6:30pm: UFC 230 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC 230 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: 360 Fight Club 9 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Sean Monaghan vs. Sullivan Barrera/Denis Douglin vs. Saul Roman (Facebook Watch)
9:30pm: Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman/Jose Estrella vs. Miguel Marriaga (ESPN+)
10:00pm: UFC 230 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

 

Sunday November 4

12:30am: Ariel & The Bad Guy: UFC 230 Post-Show (ESPN+)
1:00am: UFC 230 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
2:00am: Lion Fight 50 (CBS Sports)
7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)
9:00am: 2018 Princeton Open (ESPN+)
9:00am: 2018 Barbarian Nationals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2018 Oaktronics Open (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man keeping on eye on Bama-LSU for his own team’s benefit has the other focused on The Daddest Man on the Planet and The Popeye’s Chairman.

 

  1. UFC 230: Can you imagine the hilarity of somehow Lewis pulls this out, and he gets to cut promos on Brock for months?!

  2. Nonito Donaire vs. Ryan Burnett/Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin: The World Boxing Super Series rolls on! Winners face Zolani Tete and Ivan Baranchyk, respectively.

  3. Glory 61: Josh Jauncey gets his crack, and Meksen vs. Menezes II headline this solid card at the ECW-famous Hammerstein Ballroom.

  4. 2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals: A star-laden card with a tournament and superfights, headline by Fabricio freaking Werdum.

  5. Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman/Jose Estrella vs. Miguel Marriaga: Not exactly Top Rank’s best option, but still a title fight with a bunch of Mexican vets.

  6. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 53: Live fights back to AXS! Not that I’ll complain, because New Japan is my favorite wrestling promotion on the planet, but HDNet/AXS is so, very, Friday Night combat sports.  It’s bad enough they took Inside MMA from us.

  7. Fight To Win Pro 92: Set your watch to awesome grappling, and they’re coming in hot with big names, lately.

  8. Lion Fight 50: Unfortunately, it’s tape-delayed, but hey! Lion Fight back on TV!

  9. 2018 Athena Nationals: Says it right there in the tagline, The Nation’s Premier Female Folkstyle Tournament. Women’s wrestling is on the comeup and needs all the support it can.

  10. Ariel & The Bad Guy: UFC 230 Post-Show: If Lewis hits a hail mary and does beat Cormier, how funny will the shit he talks on Lesnar will be?  What will Chael have to say about it?

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 68kg Bout: Jordann Pikeur (43-7-1) vs. Minoru Kimura (26-8-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2018]

4. Featherweight Bout: Kevin VanNostrand (17-3) vs. Massaro Glunder (31-12-4) [Glory 61]

3. K-1 Super Lightweight Tournament [K-1 World Grand Prix 2018]

2. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Jady Menezes (c) (13-2) vs. Anissa Meksen (96-4) [Glory 61]

1. Glory Lightweight Championship: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (c) (121-30-5) vs. Josh Jauncey (29-8) [Glory 61]

 

BOXING

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Monaghan (29-1) vs. Sullivan Barrera (21-2) [Golden Boy on Facebook Watch]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Siar Ozgul (14-1) vs. Viktor Postol (29-2) [WBSS on DAZN]

3. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Berchelt (c) (34-1) vs. Miguel Roman (60-12) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC Silver Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Josh Taylor (c) (13-0) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0) [WBSS on DAZN]

1. WBA “Super” World Bantamweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Ryan Burnett (c) (19-0) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-5) [WBSS on DAZN]

 

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Ben Saunders (22-10-2) vs. Lyman Good (19-4) [UFC 230]

4. Middleweight Bout: David Branch (22-4) vs. Jared Cannonier (10-4) [UFC 230]

3. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (18-6) vs. Israel Adesanya (14-0) [UFC 230]

2. Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (14-3) vs. Ronaldo Souza (25-6) [UFC 230]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (21-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (21-5) [UFC 230]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Alvin Robinson vs. Phil Lietz [Fight To Win Pro 92]

4. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Bill Cooper vs. Isiah Wright [Fight To Win Pro 92]

3. -76kg Tournament [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

2. +76kg Tournament [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

1. Heavyweight No-Gi Superfight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Lucas Barbosa [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another couple-dollar profit last week, folks! We are chipping away at this deficit, a few quarters at a time!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo Souza
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Fabricio Werdum vs. Lucas Barbosa
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hakim Lopez over Eric Moon
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 230
Upset of the Week: Roxanne Modafferi over Sijara Eubanks
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

