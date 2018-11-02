Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday November 2

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

11:30am: Muay Thai Grand Prix Bulgaria ($5.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 98 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

2:30pm: M-1 Challenge 98 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

3:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:15pm: Glory 61 Prelims (YouTube)

6:00pm: UFC 230 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1/UFC Fight Pass)

7:30pm: Glory 61 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 311 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 53 (AXS)

9:30pm: Glory 61 (ESPN3)

10:30pm: 2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals (FloGrappling)

Saturday November 3

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

6:00am: Road Fighting Championship 50 (DAZN)

7:00am: Victory 8: Saigon Fight Night ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

9:00am: 2018 Clarion Open (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2018 Athena Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 ADCC North American Trials (FloGrappling)

10:00am: 2018 Rutgers Quad (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Open (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: TBC Fight Night 2018 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Nonito Donaire vs. Ryan Burnett/Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin (DAZN)

2:00pm: Warrior Fight 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 75 (DAZN)

4:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 92 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: Cage Titans Fighting Championship 41 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Ohio State vs. Navy (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: UFC 230 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 230 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: 360 Fight Club 9 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Sean Monaghan vs. Sullivan Barrera/Denis Douglin vs. Saul Roman (Facebook Watch)

9:30pm: Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman/Jose Estrella vs. Miguel Marriaga (ESPN+)

10:00pm: UFC 230 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday November 4

12:30am: Ariel & The Bad Guy: UFC 230 Post-Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC 230 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: Lion Fight 50 (CBS Sports)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

9:00am: 2018 Princeton Open (ESPN+)

9:00am: 2018 Barbarian Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 Oaktronics Open (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man keeping on eye on Bama-LSU for his own team’s benefit has the other focused on The Daddest Man on the Planet and The Popeye’s Chairman.

1. UFC 230: Can you imagine the hilarity of somehow Lewis pulls this out, and he gets to cut promos on Brock for months?!

2. Nonito Donaire vs. Ryan Burnett/Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin: The World Boxing Super Series rolls on! Winners face Zolani Tete and Ivan Baranchyk, respectively.

3. Glory 61: Josh Jauncey gets his crack, and Meksen vs. Menezes II headline this solid card at the ECW-famous Hammerstein Ballroom.

4. 2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals: A star-laden card with a tournament and superfights, headline by Fabricio freaking Werdum.

5. Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman/Jose Estrella vs. Miguel Marriaga: Not exactly Top Rank’s best option, but still a title fight with a bunch of Mexican vets.

6. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 53: Live fights back to AXS! Not that I’ll complain, because New Japan is my favorite wrestling promotion on the planet, but HDNet/AXS is so, very, Friday Night combat sports. It’s bad enough they took Inside MMA from us.

7. Fight To Win Pro 92: Set your watch to awesome grappling, and they’re coming in hot with big names, lately.

8. Lion Fight 50: Unfortunately, it’s tape-delayed, but hey! Lion Fight back on TV!

9. 2018 Athena Nationals: Says it right there in the tagline, The Nation’s Premier Female Folkstyle Tournament. Women’s wrestling is on the comeup and needs all the support it can.

10. Ariel & The Bad Guy: UFC 230 Post-Show: If Lewis hits a hail mary and does beat Cormier, how funny will the shit he talks on Lesnar will be? What will Chael have to say about it?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 68kg Bout: Jordann Pikeur (43-7-1) vs. Minoru Kimura (26-8-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2018]

4. Featherweight Bout: Kevin VanNostrand (17-3) vs. Massaro Glunder (31-12-4) [Glory 61]

3. K-1 Super Lightweight Tournament [K-1 World Grand Prix 2018]

2. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Jady Menezes (c) (13-2) vs. Anissa Meksen (96-4) [Glory 61]

1. Glory Lightweight Championship: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (c) (121-30-5) vs. Josh Jauncey (29-8) [Glory 61]

BOXING

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Monaghan (29-1) vs. Sullivan Barrera (21-2) [Golden Boy on Facebook Watch]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Siar Ozgul (14-1) vs. Viktor Postol (29-2) [WBSS on DAZN]

3. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Berchelt (c) (34-1) vs. Miguel Roman (60-12) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC Silver Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Josh Taylor (c) (13-0) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0) [WBSS on DAZN]

1. WBA “Super” World Bantamweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Ryan Burnett (c) (19-0) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-5) [WBSS on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Ben Saunders (22-10-2) vs. Lyman Good (19-4) [UFC 230]

4. Middleweight Bout: David Branch (22-4) vs. Jared Cannonier (10-4) [UFC 230]

3. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (18-6) vs. Israel Adesanya (14-0) [UFC 230]

2. Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (14-3) vs. Ronaldo Souza (25-6) [UFC 230]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (21-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (21-5) [UFC 230]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Alvin Robinson vs. Phil Lietz [Fight To Win Pro 92]

4. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Bill Cooper vs. Isiah Wright [Fight To Win Pro 92]

3. -76kg Tournament [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

2. +76kg Tournament [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

1. Heavyweight No-Gi Superfight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Lucas Barbosa [2018 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another couple-dollar profit last week, folks! We are chipping away at this deficit, a few quarters at a time!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo Souza

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Fabricio Werdum vs. Lucas Barbosa

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hakim Lopez over Eric Moon

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 230

Upset of the Week: Roxanne Modafferi over Sijara Eubanks

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis