Kawhi Leonard 'didn't like the Lakers' when he was growing up in LA

It’s early in the season, but that doesn’t mean the pot can’t already be stirred for the Kawhi Leonard 2019 off-season drama.

Kawhi Leonard spoke with Raptors’ announcer Eric Smith about who his favorite teams were while growing up in California, and his answer is a bit surprising. According to Smith, Kawhi stated that while his family members were Laker fans, he leaned in a different direction.

“I liked Allen Iverson. I was an A.I. fan. I didn’t like the Lakers.” – Kawhi Leonard

The Raptors are playing the Lakers on tomorrow on November 4th, and that’s why the question was asked to the Los Angeles native. Expect a plethora of additional questions to be asked on game day.

This isn’t a make-or-break statement for who Kawhi will sign with in the off-season, it does add another wrinkle in the story. Leonard has been heavily reported by numerous outlets to prefer signing with the Clippers over the Lakers, and this only furthers the claim. Despite that, the Toronto Raptors are having a phenomenal 8-1 start to the season, and are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference. There is still a heavy chance that he could re-sign with the Raptors, based on how the rest of their season plays out.

Leonard is a one-time NBA champion, one-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA All-Star, and a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He’s currently averaging 26.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Raptors. Whichever NBA team lands the All-Star in the off-season will be sure to thrive.