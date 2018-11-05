Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nov 4, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) in the second quarter at the Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert. 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Sacramento)

26 points, 8-11 FG, 1 3PT, 15 rebounds, 11 assists. 1 steal, 1 block

A typical eye-boggling performance from the super freak.

 

 

