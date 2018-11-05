October Wrap Up

The Coyotes started off the month, and season, in the hole they fought their way out and ended the month (and one day in November) with an NHL best five-game win streak.

Three of the first four games the Coyotes could not score. Then the goals, and wins started to pour in. Christian Fischer kicked off the win streak with a hat trick against Columbus. Then the Coyotes came back home and finally scored at home! October 27th marked a 7-1 win over Tampa and on the 30th a 5-1 win over Ottawa despite some weird goal reviews.

With a win for the first game in November, let’s hope the Coyotes can keep this up!

Quick Hits:

Tocchet on the Power Play

OEL’s most recent blog

Coyotes Charity Golf Tournament