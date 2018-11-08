Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 9

5:00am: OneFC: Heart of The Lion Prelims (Facebook)

7:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

7:30am: OneFC: Heart of The Lion (OneFC App)

4:00pm: 2018 Frenzy at the Field House (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 74 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 93 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 53 (AXS)

9:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Friday Night Fights (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation: Hendricks vs. Ward ($29.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday November 10

3:30am: BoxingMania 4 ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

9:00am: 2018 National Middle School Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 Journeymen Northeast Duals (FloWrestling)

11:30am: Absolute Championship Berkut 90 ($2.99 ACBMMA.com)

1:00pm: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew/Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan (DAZN)

4:00pm: Bare Fist Boxing Association 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: KASAI Pro 4 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Adversity Combat Series 3 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Premier Fighting Championship 27 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing Championship 14 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Gevor/Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov (DAZN)

8:00pm: Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown: Hoopz vs. Nat D ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Border Wars ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Miguel Beltran Jr. vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Cristian Ruben Mino vs. Juan Manuel Lopez ($24.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday November 11

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

9:00am: 2018 National Middle School Duals (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Michigan vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Arizona State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who is so delighted he doesn’t have to see awful political ads for a while will enjoy not seeing Mike Kelly’s creepy mannequin face for a while.

1. UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez: If Chan Sung Jung is on your television or streaming device, and your eyes aren’t glued to that gentleman, that’s on your ass.

2. OneFC: Heart of The Lion: If Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan was still on, you could have easily made a case for this card getting the top spot. Absolutely loaded.

3. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew/Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan: Between the WBSS and Usyk, this weekend belongs to the cruiserweights.

4. Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Gevor/Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov: Season Two of the Cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series rolls on in quarterfinal action.

5. KASAI Pro 4: Banger of a tournament, and the superfights solid, too. Prestige BJJ, so hot right now.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 53: An absolute banger of a flyweight title fight, and lord knows the UFC needs flyweights after their trade of De–nope, can’t talk about it, still too goddamned furious. Fuck you, Dana.

7. Absolute Championship Berkut 90: Hell again, old friend. Smartly, they got their own PPV service, which is great for them, but damn, miss them throwing everything live on YouTube. But still, three bucks is a damned bargain to watch ACB.

8. Fight To Win Pro 93: Ol’ reliable. High-level matchups, gives eyeballs to young grapplers all over the country, decent pay, performance bonuses. I talk up F2W all the time, but they really should be supported.

9. World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation: Hendricks vs. Ward: Johny went downhill fast. Credit that to USADA or just age and wear/tear, but we’ll see if he has anything remaining in that left hand. Johny went downhill fast. Credit that to USADA or just age and wear/tear, but we’ll see if he has anything remaining in that left hand.

10. Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown: Hoopz vs. Nat D: I was promised Farrah Abraham getting starched, and this will simply not suffice.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Super Series Bout: Andrew Miller vs. Yodlekpet T-Ded 99 [OneFC: Heart of the Lion]

4. Bantamweight Super Series Bout: Muangthai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (72-39-2) vs. Panicos Yusuf (37-6) [OneFC: Heart of the Lion]

3. Muay Thai Grand Prix Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Iman Barlow (c) (86-6-3) vs. Hannah Brady (9-4-1) [Muay Thai Grand Prix]

2. Featherweight Super Series Bout: George Mann (31-5) vs. Jo Nattawut (67-7-2) [OneFC: Heart of the Lion]

1. 71kg Super Series Bout: Giorgio Petrosyan (88-2-2) vs. Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy (37-17) [OneFC: Heart of the Lion]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Ricky Burns (42-7-1) vs. Scott Cardle (23-2-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

4. Lightweight Bout: Anthony Crolla (33-6-3) vs. Daud Yordan (38-3) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Mairis Briedis (24-1) vs. Noel Gevor (23-1) [WBSS on DAZN]

2. Interim WBO World Cruiserweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Krzysztof Glowacki (30-1) vs. Maksim Vlasov (42-2) [WBSS on DAZN]

1. IBF/WBA Super/WBC/WBO World Cruiserweight Championships: Oleksandr Usyk (c) (15-0) vs. Tony Bellew (30-2-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Germaine de Randamie (7-3) vs. Raquel Pennington (9-6) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez]

4. Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (25-5) vs. Ray Borg (11-3) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez]

3. Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (33-11) vs. Mike Perry (12-3) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez]

2. OneFC Bantamweight Championship Unification Bout: Bibiano Fernandes (c) (22-3) vs. Kevin Belingon (ic) (19-5) [OneFC: Heart of the Lion]

1. Featherweight Bout: Chan Sung Jung (14-4) vs. Yair Rodriguez (10-2) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Matheus Lutes vs. PJ Barch [KASAI Pro 4]

4. Fight To Win Masters Black Belt Featherweight Championship: Josh Rodriguez vs. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho [Fight To Win Pro 93]

3. Superfight: Renato Canuto vs. Vagner Rocha [KASAI Pro 4]

2. Superfight: Gordon Ryan vs. Matheus Diniz [KASAI Pro 4]

1. 8-Man Featherweight Tournament [KASAI Pro 4]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Welp, finally took a loss last week. Had to happen. Oddly comforting, like embracing the sweet surrender of death. Enjoy the fights!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Iman Barlow vs. Hannah Brady

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Ismael Lazaar over Mark Godbeer

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Heart of the Lion

Upset of the Week: Krzysztof Glowacki over Maksim Vlasov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy