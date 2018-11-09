Marcus Peters calls out Saints HC Sean Payton for his 'sh-- talk'

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is having one of the worst seasons of his career, and his on-field struggles appear to be taking a toll on his psyche.

Peters has been faced with the tough task of attempting to cover opposing teams’ No. 1 receivers — due to Aqib Talib being sidelined with an injury — and it really hasn’t gone well for him.

Arguably his worst game of the season came last Sunday against the Saints, when Michael Thomas torched him time and time again, racking up 211 yards on 12 catches, including the dagger touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Saints head coach Sean Payton appeared to throw a bit of shade at Peters after the game, saying that he was happy with the matchup between him and Thomas.

Well, Peters has since responded, and he didn’t hold back at all, even being that Payton is a head coach, and he’s a player.

“Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that sh–,” Peters said. “We’ll see him soon… then have a nice bowl of gumbo together.”

Marcus Peters looks forward to playing the Saints again, and sharing a bowl of gumbo with Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/W5Kpmm5P4M — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 9, 2018

Peters can talk all he wants, but he’s been burned time and time again this season, so he’d be better off keeping his mouth shut until he finally has a big game at some point this season.