Shai Gilgeous-Alexander embarrasses entire Trail Blazers team, then dunks on them (Video)

It’s clear that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be a star, but how good he becomes remains to be seen.

He has all the tools to be great, and he could end up being the perfect complement to a max player (or two), should the Clippers make a move for a big-name free agent such as Kawhi Leonard next summer.

For now, Gilgeous-Alexander is doing pretty well, even with a lack of talent around him. He dribbled through nearly the entirety of the Trail Blazers team during Thursday night’s game, then finished off the play with a sick dunk.

That was a thing of beauty (not for the Blazers, though).