The Livest Dog at UFC Denver: Donald Cerrone

Name: Donald Cerrone

Opponent: Mike Perry

Odds: +179 (bet $100 to win $179)

At this stage in his career, a lot of people are writing off Cerrone. However, if you look at the list of people who have beat him, each is a fairly technical striker. Lawler, Masvidal and even Edwards – all are calculated when putting together combinations on their feet.

Perry, under no circumstances, will out technique Donald Cerrone. Although there are some technical aspects of his striking, they often fall to the wayside about three minutes into each of his fights. This should leave him open to a number of Cerrone’s biggest strengths such as his underrated ground game and his leg kicks.







2018 Totals

Record: 14-16

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $616

Return on Investment: 21%