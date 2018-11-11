Khalil Mack blows by double team, still sacks QB Matt Stafford (Video)

Bears All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack is a one-man wrecking crew.

The Lions were certainly aware of that, and that’s why they elected to try to protect quarterback Matt Stafford by double-teaming Mack on one play in Sunday’s game.

Even two players aren’t enough to stop Mack, though, which was made very clear on the play. A tight end attempted to chip him, but Mack easily blew by his counterpart with a swim move. He then elected to bull rush an offensive lineman, who he literally ran over. Mack then dived and sacked Stafford to finish off the play, showing just how athletic he is.

Mack used all the tools in his arsenal on that particular play, and it worked.