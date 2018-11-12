Fighters of the Week

1. Oleksandr Usyk: Remained the best cruiserweight walking God’s green Earth after starching a very game Tony Bellew. His team then called out Anthony Joshua. Eddie Hearn, AJ’s promoter? Less than enthused. Let’s see it.

2. Yair Rodriguez: I mean, just what the hell was even this? With ONE SECOND left?!

3. Kevin Belingon: Finally slayed the dragon and pryed the OneFC bantamweight title from Bibiano Fernandes via a split-decision, avenging a previous starching, and for the first time since May 30, 2013, Bibi is no longer bantamweight champion of OneFC.

4. Krzysztof Glowacki: Bafflingly, Glowacki came in as the underdog, and to the delight of my wallet, took care of business over Maksim Vlasov, moving on the face Mairis Briedis in the WBSS semis after he reached via dubious judging.

5. Donald Cerrone: He’s not dead yet! He’s feeling much better! He doesn’t want to go on the cart! Got a much-needed win in a pretty sizable upset over Mike Perry by finding an armbar near the end of the first results.

6. Gianni Grippo: Came out the victor of a loaded tournament at KASAI Pro 4 in Manhattan, winning a 3-2 decision over Paulo Miyao in the finals.

7. Dakota Cochrane: How the mighty have fallen. Johny Hendricks was world champion, a point or two away from defeating Georges St. Pierre…and here he is getting his nose broken by last-minute replacement Cochrane for Bare-Knuckle Boxing.

8. Anthony Crolla: Topped Daud Yordan on the Usyk-Bellew co-main event to become the WBA mandatory to a man you may have heard named Vasyl Lomachenko.

9. Iman Barlow: Retained her MTGP Bantamweight title in a back-and-forth contest with hard-hitting up-and-comer Hannah Brady.

10. Casey Kenney: Kenney was supposed to fight for the LFA flyweight title, but Maikel Perez had to pull out mid-week, so Kenney had to fight for the interim title, which he has, and now Perez is back on deck.

11. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho: Is the new Fight To Win Masters Black Belt Featherweight champ after a win over Josh Rodriguez via Omaplata.

12. Devonte Smith: One hell of a proper debut in the UFC, landing an absolutely-flush 1-2 on Julian Erosa in under a minute.

13. Davi Ramos: Put on an absolute dominant performance over John Gunther, controlling him from pillar-to-post and earning a submission in utterly dominant fashion.

14. Yazmin Rivas: Defended her WBA junior featherweight crown in her native Mexico.

15. Tony Bellew: Went out on his shield like a true warrior. Put up a valiant fight against Usyk, then retired afterward. About as graceful as you can go out in this game.