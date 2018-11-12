Looking at possible trade destinations for Paul Goldschmidt

Plenty of changes have taken place for the Arizona Diamondbacks over the years, but one of the few constants has been the generally stellar (and underrated) play of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Since debuting in 2011, the only players at his position to accumulate more fWAR than Goldy’s 36.3 are Joey Votto (40.8) and Miguel Cabrera (37.5). While the DBacks ultimately fizzled out following a hot start to 2018, their first baseman overcame a slow start of his own to post what’s become a normal campaign for him. He accumulated 5.1 fWAR by slashing a .290/.389/.533 line with 33 home runs, 83 RBI, and 95 runs scored, all sussing out to a 145 wRC+.

All good things must come to an end, though, and the end for Goldschmidt in Arizona may be closer than many originally anticipated. The DBacks picked up his $14.5 million option, but with 2019 being the last year of team control, the front office is at least open to entertaining trade offers for the 31-year-old.

D-backs are willing to listen on anyone, including stars Goldy and Greinke. One rival suggested he thought Goldschmidt trade was remote. Another said he thought Az might have to pay about one-third of Greinke’s 34M salary to deal him. Don’t rule it out, tho. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2018

As Jon Heyman reports, the likelihood of Goldschmidt actually getting dealt is probably small. However, that shouldn’t stop us from thinking about possible trade destinations.

There are plenty of clubs who could use his services, but here are five in particular that might actually kick the tires with regard to at least having a conversation with Arizona general manager Mike Hazen.