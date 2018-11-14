Former WWE Star Neville Responds To Accusations Of Steroid Use

Neville is considered by many pro wrestling fans to be one of the most dynamic, most skilled talents working in the business today. The former WWE Cruiserweight champion is currently back in the spotlight working as a heel in Dragon Gate’s R.E.D. faction.

But a recent Twitter post from The Man That Gravity Forgot has the internet buzzing. Neville, once again known as PAC, posted a tweet of his new chiseled physique. The pic led many fans to openly accuse the star of taking steroids.

PAC denied the allegations via Twitter and indeed left no room for argument otherwise.

“I am a STEROID FREE SAVAGE! Fueled only by HATE AND VENGEANCE.”

PAC’s recent return to pro wrestling came following a year-long absence. He suddenly disappeared from WWE in October of 2017 and speculation immediately began that PAC had indeed walked out on his contract with Vince McMahon’s company.

PAC went silent on the issue, leading many to wonder what was really going on behind the scenes. Some believed that he was unhappy with the direction his character took after debuting on 205 Live. Working under the Neville name, he became the Cruiserweight champion and was dubbed “The King of the Cruiserweights.”

His character seemed to be on the right track and fans embraced him as a the top heel of the program, but everything seemed to go south after he lost the title to Enzo Amore. Neville was never the same afterward but it has not been confirmed if Enzo directly impacted the former champ’s decision to leave WWE.

Neville came back to Dragon Gate as PAC on October 2. PAC spent five years working for the promotion, as well as various others, from 2005 to 2012. He joined WWE’s NXT brand in July of 2012, where he became a two-time tag team champion and the longest reigning NXT champion of that time.