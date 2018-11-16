Big Match Rumored For WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Is Now Reportedly Scrapped

In the midst of the scrambling booking shown by WWE over the past week due to both injuries and granting requests, it apparently now has an even bigger implication moving forward to WrestleMania 35.

After being the most popular name going into WrestleMania 31, which led to winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Daniel Bryan was struck with career-ending concussion symptoms which led him to retire from the ring.

However, three years and multiple doctor visits later, Bryan was granted the clearance to return to the ring, and teamed with Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Over the past few months, however, losses against names such as Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev left fans wondering why Bryan’s momentum was halted following his return.

For Bryan, his direction for WrestleMania 35 was rumored to include a short list of names, including The Miz and Shane McMahon. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan for a Bryan vs. Shane match come April 7 have now been scrapped.

Daniel Bryan – one of the best professional wrestlers ever – tries to tell Shane McMahon that despite having a trophy that says otherwise, he might not be the best professional wrestler in the world. Shane laughs. pic.twitter.com/dgle4jjWlg — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) November 4, 2018

With Bryan now as the heel WWE Champion based on the conclusion of SmackDown Live, it creates a head-scratching discussion on who he could face at WrestleMania if he retains the title. Based on another report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan asked Vince McMahon to turn heel due to a desire to refreshen his character, and obviously was granted that request.

With Daniel Bryan no longer a babyface, the list of good guys on the blue brand continues to diminish. Currently, names such as Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio are top babyfaces, but both are not being booked on a world title level. Rusev is another name who can be pushed as a babyface, but WWE has seemingly cooled on an interest of him yet again.

Since Shane McMahon is out of the discussion regarding a WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan, a rematch with AJ Styles could be a strong option, but it may not draw much interest from some critics.