Packers-Seahawks TV ratings were highest in years for 'Thursday Night Football'

Thursday Night Football doesn’t usually feature the top-notch product we’re used to seeing on Sundays, as well as Monday nights, for reasons that are quite clear.

It’s brutal for both teams, having to play a game on Sunday and then turn around and play again on Thursday. Road teams traditionally wrap up practices on Tuesday, then hop on a plane on Wednesday, with them only being able to get in another walkthrough (often in their hotel) before the game. Preparation is limited, and players often go into the games banged up.

But Thursday’s Packers-Seahawks game was one of, if not the, best midweek contests this season. Both teams were essentially in must-win spots, and they played that way. In the end, the Seahawks emerged with a 27-24 victory, even though the Packers led during the majority of the game.

The TV ratings reflected how good the game was, as it was the most-viewed Thursday night game in roughly two years.

Packers-Seahawks nailbiter last night drew an 11.9 overnight rating, marking Fox's best "Thursday Night Football" game so far this season. Also best "TNF" overnight since Cowboys-Vikes in Week 13 in 2016 on NBC. Best for any Fox Thursday night telecast in at least 5 years — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) November 16, 2018

Combined Viewership of 17.5 million viewers — up +27% vs. 2017 Week 11 Thursday Night Football game & +23% vs. 2017 10-game Thursday Night Football average — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 16, 2018

