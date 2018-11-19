LOOK: Braun Strowman Suffers Graphic Injury After Brutal Attack On 'WWE Raw'

24 hours removed from the 2018 Survivor Series PPV, WWE returned to The Staples Center in Los Angeles for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. As noted, the show opened with the announcement that Strowman will get his promised match against Baron Corbin at WWE TLC, and if The Monster Among Men is victorious, then he will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble. Should Corbin win the match, he will be named the permanent Raw General Manager.

Following the WWE TLC match announcement, a massive six-man elimination tag team match took place on Raw featuring the team of Braun Strowman, Elias and Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

The bout descended into chaos after Drew McIntyre intentionally got himself disqualified when he attacked Braun Strowman, who was the only man left on his team, with a steel chair. Following the DQ, McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin brutally assaulted Braun Strowman as seen below.

Teamwork makes the dream work. That is if the dream is to absolutely annihilate @BraunStrowman. #Raw pic.twitter.com/SOfEcV4hKC — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

The assault left Braun Strowman’s right arm legitimately busted open, and the big man was eventually helped to the back with his injured arm covered in blood. WWE has yet to provide an update on Strowman’s condition following the attack on Raw, but we will keep you updated as soon as more information is released.